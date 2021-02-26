Hello everyone!
We all deal with a variety of stressors in our life. For example, dealing with difficult people can be stressful. Financial challenges, worrying about tomorrow, and/or having a demanding schedule can all trigger stressful emotions and moments for us. In fact, no matter how mentally strong we may be, none of us are totally immune to the daily stressors of life. Today, I want to share three helpful tips that can assist you in reducing your current stress level.
The first tip for reducing your stress level is getting a good night’s sleep. The truth of the matter is lack of sleep makes us ill-prepared to handle the many stressors of the day. Being sleep deprived often makes us irritable, reduces our energy level, and prohibits us from focusing on the task at hand. On the other hand, when you maintain an adequate amount of sleep, you can face the challenges of the day with a good attitude and mental clarity. I like the way Psalm 127:2 puts it, “… for he grants sleep to those he loves.” Psalm 127:2 is proof positive that God wants his children well-rested.
The second tip for reducing your stress level is learning to pray more. Always remember, when we PRAY more, we STRESS less. Think about it like this, stressing over the situation never changes the outcome. And to stress over someone or something you cannot change is counterproductive. On the other hand, when you pray about your problems, you gain both God’s peace and his perspective. I like the way Philippians 4:6 explains it, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your request to God.” If you want to reduce your stress level, you must pray about your problems.
The third and final tip for reducing your stress level is changing your focus. Always remember, God is bigger than your problems. Therefore, when you are bombarded with stressors caused by difficult people, financial challenges, worrying about tomorrow, and/or dealing with a demanding schedule you do not have to succumb to frustration or fear. Simply turn your attention to our great big God. He is greater and more powerful than any stressor we can face in life. As a matter of fact, when we focus our attention on our great God, our stressors seem trivial in comparison. This is why Isaiah 26:3 boldly declares, “You will keep in perfect peace him whose mind is steadfast, because he trust in you.” When you focus your attention on God, you can have peace in turbulent times.
Yes, we all deal with a variety of stressors in our life. And yet, we can reduce their impact by getting a good night’s sleep, learning to pray more, and changing our focus. Today, I want to leave you with one of my favorite scriptures concerning reducing our stress level. 1 Peter 5:7 simply says, “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.”
Blessings!!!
