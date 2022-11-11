I think I think about death too much.
Or maybe everyone does, and we just don’t talk about it.
I feel like I’ve always been this way. When I was a child, I sat in church and fretted over the condition of my eternal soul, whether or not I’d end up in Heaven or in Hell.
As I got older and experienced more loss, it bothered me how someone so full of thoughts, ideas, dreams and goals can be working toward them one minute, then gone the next.
I sometimes am jarred by the realization that I have too many of these things – that I would need several lifetimes to accomplish my goals. That I am going to leave this place with some unfinished business.
Even if you believe in Heaven, there is something sad about leaving this place behind. This world has been shaped by its hurts. And so much beauty has come from those who turned pain into art, into music, into literature.
I struggle to imagine a place with no more tears because sometimes tears are holy.
Besides, it’s a weird thing to exist at all.
To have been plucked out of the atoms of creation, dropped into this moment of history with little to no direction and a thousand voices screaming they have the all answers.
Sometimes I think they are screaming to drown out the sound of their own mortality. It is easier to know it all than it is to confront the mystery, the unknowable.
But I can’t fault anyone for that.
That’s all I’m doing, too.
The terrible joke played against us is that time seems to move faster the closer we get to the end. I remember summers seeming like eternity. I remember school days dragging on and on. I can even remember when I first started working thinking I had too much time to get my job done. Now, my work day blows past in a blink. And if I’m not careful, my responsibilities blow past with it.
I am older and my desire to savor life is strong; yet it slips through my fingers no matter how tight I hold on.
We have one life, and it is disappearing with every half-inch scroll of a thumb across a smartphone screen.
We have one life, and it is disappearing in countless hours of advertisements screaming at us to buy, buy, buy. Because, yeah, we also only have one life to spend, spend, spend. And they know it.
I want to scream at everything to slow down.
To stop.
To listen.
There are birds speaking.
My babies are laughing.
And the church choir is singing.
We are here for a breath. And there for an eternity.
What matters right now?
Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. He can be reached at tsimpson@couriernews.com.
