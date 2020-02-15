The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) invites Arkansans to join its spring cleanup campaign the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup in Arkansas.
The Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup in Arkansas, organized and promoted statewide by KAB, starts March 1. Cleanup, beautification and recycling events will be hosted across the state through to May 31.
Communities and groups are invited to sign up to organize a local cleanup this year at https://bit.ly/KABSignUp. Cleanup organizers can use KAB’s free, print-ready promotional items to help recruit volunteers and learn how to organize a cleanup. Resources are available at http://bit.ly/KABClean. Volunteers can find local cleanups on the calendar of events at http://bit.ly/KABevnt.
“Before our state receives thousands of tourists for the summer season, we want to invite Arkansans to take pride in their state by helping remove litter, recycle and participate in beautification efforts,” said Mark Camp, executive director of KAB.
The 2019 Great American Cleanup in Arkansas attracted 6,880 volunteers who removed more than 153,000 pounds of litter along 862 miles of roadsides, 123 miles of waterway and more than 1,360 acres of parks and public areas.
“Last year, we had 179 cleanups over 65 counties. There will be cleanup events happening every weekend this spring statewide, so there are plenty of opportunities to do your part and get involved,” Camp said.
In conjunction with the Great American Cleanup, elementary-aged Arkansas students, Scouts, 4-H club members and home-schooled students are encouraged to enter the annual Great American Cleanup in Arkansas Youth Poster Contest. Entries are due Friday, Feb. 28. For details on how to enter, go to http://bit.ly/KABContest.
About Keep Arkansas Beautiful
The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB), consisting of a professional staff of three and a nine-member advisory board appointed by the governor, is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. A certified state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful Inc., KAB inspires and educates individuals to reduce litter, recycle and keep Arkansasbeautiful. KAB is funded by 1 percent of the eighth-cent Conservation Tax.
For more information, visit KeepArkansasBeautiful.com. Stay in the know by following Keep Arkansas Beautiful on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and texting VOLUNTEER to 484848.
About Keep America Beautiful Inc.
Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s iconic community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment.
It strives to end littering, improve recycling and beautify America’s communities, so that everyone can live in a community that is clean, green and beautiful. Behavior change – steeped in education, research and behavioral science – is the cornerstone of Keep America Beautiful.
The organization empowers generations of community and environmental stewards through volunteer programs, hands-on experiences, educational curricula, practical advice and other resources.
It is driven by the work and passion of more than 600 certified affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials and individuals. Join Keep America Beautiful on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Take action at kab.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.