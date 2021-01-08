Happy New Year everyone!
Today, I want to encourage you to evaluate the numerous relationships in your life. Whether we are referring to romantic relationships, work related relationships, or even meaningful friendships, I think it is imperative to pause at the beginning of each new year to assess each relationship’s value. So today, I want to share three pivotal questions that will help you properly analyze each one.
The first question we should ask ourselves is who do we need to cut ties with? Doing better in life often begins with cutting times with the dead weight in your life. In fact, Hebrews 12:1 states, “...let us lay aside every WEIGHT, and sin which does so easily beset us...” The truth of the matter is there are some relationships that weigh us down and slow our progress. These kind of relationships often connect us to people who do not want to see us advance, increase our work ethic, or stretch our faith. When you discover that a person is intentionally weighing you down the best approach is to cut ties with them.
The second question we should ask is do we have the right mentors in our lives? Everyone needs an experienced and trusted adviser in their corner. We all need a more knowledgeable person to help guide us through the areas of life that we have little or no expertise. The Bible says it best in Proverbs 12:15, “The way of fools seems right to them, but the wise listen to advice.” In 2021, you and I need to take advantage of the wise advisers that God places in our life. We should always be willing to glean and learn from the competence and proficiency of others.
The third and final question we should ask is what relationships do we need to spend time strengthening or repairing? We are all imperfect people, living in an imperfect world, and we do all make mistakes. Therefore, it is imperative that we are quick to forgive and even quicker to ask for forgiveness. In 2021, I want to encourage you to let go of the grudges of the past, before it is to late. The Bible reminds us in James 4:14, “Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes.” This scripture reminds us that tomorrow is not promised. So we should nurture and grow our relationships today.
Yes, we all need to evaluate the numerous relationships in our lives by asking ourselves three pivotal question. Who do we need to cut ties with in 2021? Do we have the right mentors in our life in 2021? What relationships do we need to spend time strengthening or repairing in 2021? I leave you today with Isaiah 43:19, “See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.”
Blessings!!!
