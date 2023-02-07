There are a lot of loyal Infiniti fans out there but know that dwindling car production is at a new low today with just one model remaining. As SUVs take over the landscape, we spent a week with the lone Q50 luxury sedan and came away with mixed feelings.
The company’s Q70 was discontinued recently and the Q60 coupe left the pack this year.
Time will tell if the Infiniti transition is an anomaly or the trend in auto production. However, we see little pull back with other luxury sedans including Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Lexus, Acura and Genesis.
The Q50 has a powerful V6 turbocharged engine that develops 300 ponies in the base Luxe and Sensory trims. Top of the line Red Sport 400 tunes up the horsepower by 100. All are mated with a seven-speed automatic transmission with available all-wheel drive and priced from the $40s to $60s.
Our Sensory trim tester easily reached 60 miles per hour in a brisk five seconds flat. Acceleration is smooth and the cabin remains somewhat quiet at highway speeds. Its ride is silky smooth and passing is accomplished with little fuss.
We found suspension to be on the stiff side, great over potholes – not so great powering through turns. Steering lacks feedback while braking stops in a smooth manner in most situations. Panic stopping scored average with 125 feet to a full stop from 60 miles per hour.
Overall, the Q50 is a smooth riding and powerful sedan but lacks the road manners found in other high end overseas rivals.
While our tester stickered at $53,550 we’d recommend going with the base Luxe model for thousands less coin with many of the same features found in the Sensory trim. Red Sport 400 trim starts at $56,500.
To entice buyers, Infiniti includes three years of scheduled maintenance on all trims.
We found interior treatment attractive with leather seating and ample head and legroom in all four corners although there were complaints of head butting on entry and exit from taller people.
Seating positions were well cushioned and bolstered. Power seats up front and steering wheel adjustments make it easy to find the right positions.
While Infiniti has updated its SUV fleet inside, the Q50 suffers from an outdated, nine-year-old dual screen approach for its infotainment services. Controls are difficult to maneuver, type fonts do not match up and screen resolutions differ.
Anyone used to a finely tuned framework for apps, climate, entertainment, audio and navigation controls will be frustrated by its lack of refinement.
Trunk cargo space is compromised at 14 cubic feet due to oversize wheel wells cutting into available space. Although hinges mounted outside the usable space allows for larger loads to escape damage while closing the lid.
Interior cargo space consists of front cupholders, limited door panel storage, a small center console opening and a tiny opening in front of the gear shift suitable for keys.
Fuel economy was a bright spot. We easily achieved EPA ratings of 22 mpg combined in normal driving and we liked the Q50s driver assist technology.
What was reviewed:
2023 Infiniti Q50 Sensory AWD
Engine: 3.0-liter, V6 twin turbo – 300 horsepower
EPA rated mileage: 19 city, 27 highway, 22 combined
Assembled: The Infiniti QX50 is assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan. U. S./Canadian parts content – 0 percent, major source of foreign parts – Japan. Country of origin, engine and transmission – Japan.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gave the Q50 its highest rating of ‘Good” in moderate overlap and side protection, roof strength and head restraints and “Superior” with standard and optional crash mitigation. Headlight illumination was rated “Marginal.” The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in limited testing, gave the 2023 Infiniti Q50 five stars. Its highest rating for rollover protection.
Warranty: 4-year/ 60,000 mile basic; 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain. Three year scheduled maintenance.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.