As we navigate busy streets in our communities, rushing to work or running errands, it’s easy to get caught up in the fast pace of modern life. However, one thing demands our utmost attention on Arkansas roadways – a stopped school bus with its flashing lights and extended stop arm.

Every day during the school year, more than 350,000 Arkansas children are depending on school buses to transport them safely to and from school. These buses make multiple stops in every community.

