George and Car.jpeg

George and his mini car.

As a teenager, George spent most of his free time cruising the streets of Modesto, California. He owned a Autobianchi Bianchina, an Italian minicar based on the Fiat 500. The car sported a convertible top, roll bar, and was surprisingly peppy for its size. George liked driving fast.

For most of George’s high school career, he was in danger of failing. George’s mother worried that he would never amount to anything. George’s father reassured her that George was just a late bloomer. George’s father wanted George to follow in his footsteps and run the office equipment store that the family had built. However, George wanted to be a car mechanic and race cars. George and his parents argued over the direction George planned to take in life. Finally, to placate his parents, George decided to go to college. First, George had to finish high school.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.