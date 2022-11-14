Dison pic

The Stanley brothers in a Stanley Steamer circa 1897.

 Provided photo

From 1902 to 1924, the Stanley Motor Carriage Company built what were colloquially known as Stanley Steamers. The automobiles earned this nickname because, like a locomotive, the propelling motion was produced by burners boiling water which produced steam. The engine was essentially a hot water heater. There was nothing electric on the Steamers. Everything was steam powered, even the headlights which were lit by a match. They were eventually rendered obsolete when the internal combustion engine increased fuel efficiency and power delivery. Nowadays, most Stanley Steamers are in museums or are owned by wealthy private collectors. Jay Leno, long-time host of the Tonight Show, has a collection of them. You rarely see one being driven on the road. When people are lucky enough to see a Stanley Steamer on the roadway, most cannot help but stop and stare.

Willie was on summer vacation. His job required him to spend most of his time in our nation’s capital, about 400 miles from his home in Canton, Ohio. When vacation time came up, he and his wife escaped the busy streets of Washington for the relaxation of their home in Canton. Each day, Willie took long walks to take in the fresh air and clear his mind. On July 13, Willie was enjoying his usual walk when something caught his eye. It caught everyone’s eye. His pace slowed as he focused his eyes. An automobile puffing white steam was driving in his direction. Almost no sounds came from the car. Just an occasional hiss, like a steam train on a much smaller scale. It approached Willie and slowed. “Willie,” the man yelled with a wave. He blew the car’s steam whistle. Willie’s old hometown friend, Zebulon Davis, was driving a Stanley Steamer.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

