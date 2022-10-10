Jeannette Rankin was an exceptional woman. She was born and raised in the wilderness near Missoula in what was then the Montana Territory. Jeannette was a good student. Her mother, Olive Pickering, had moved from New Hampshire to the Montana Territory to teach before she met and married John Rankin, a prosperous rancher and builder originally from Canada. It may have been her mother’s desire to teach that led to Jeannette’s desire to learn.

Following her high school graduation, Jeannette attended Montana State University and, in 1902, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology. Jeannette taught for a short time and worked as a seamstress’s apprentice. Jeannette was not satisfied. She knew she could do more.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

