In the summer of 1893, Katharine Lee Bates was teaching English at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Katharine and some of the other teachers decided to visit the summit of Pikes Peak, some 12 miles away as the crow flies. Katharine had learned all she could about the peak’s history before setting off.

Pikes Peak became part of the United States with the Louisiana Purchase in 1803. Soon thereafter, the federal government sent military explorers out to see what the newly-acquired property contained. One of those military explorers was Zebulon Pike, the peak’s namesake. His task was to locate the headwaters of the Red and Arkansas rivers. On Nov. 15, 1806, Pike spotted what he called “the Grand Peak” for the first time. Eleven days later, Pike and several of his men attempted to reach its summit. Bad weather and the lack of proper climbing gear ultimately forced them to retreat. Pike never made it to the peak which bears his name. It was another 14 years, in the summer of 1820, before the first European-American reached the summit.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

