Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 89F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.