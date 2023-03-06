Since the earliest humans roamed the Earth, theft has been a problem. I imagine one caveman being envious of another caveman’s club and taking it when the opportunity presented itself. Over the millennia, humans developed rules which eventually became enforceable laws to stave off thievery. In some cases, the penalty for theft was excessive in comparison to the value of what was stolen. In 2019, a man convicted of theft in Iran had four of the fingers on his right hand cut off.

In early November 1906, a boy whose name has been lost to history spied some “penny toys” dangling from the doorway of a shop in Weinfelden, Switzerland. Without much thought of the possible consequences, the boy seized two of the penny toys and simply walked away. The boy made no attempt to hide the stolen toys, nor did he rush away from the scene of the crime. He calmly strode away from the shop.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

