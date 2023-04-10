2014 was a bad year for Malaysia Airlines. On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia at 12:42 a.m. en route to Beijing Capital International Airport in China. The Boeing 777 jet carried 239 people from 14 different countries.

The flight was to last 5 hours and 34 minutes. At 1:08 a.m., 26 minutes into the flight, the pilot confirmed that they had reached their flight level of 35,000 feet. At 1:19 a.m., Lumpur radar station contacted Flight 370 as the jet was handed off to another radar station. The air traffic controller said, “Malaysia three seven zero, contact Ho Chi Minh one two zero decimal nine. Good night.” The captain responded, “Good night. Malaysia three seven zero.” Those were the last words heard from Flight 370. Two minutes later, the jet disappeared from the radar screen over the Indian Ocean. All search and rescue efforts failed. Although the jet has never been found, all 239 people were presumed dead.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

