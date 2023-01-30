In 1960, Bertha Wolfe was employed as a maid by the Ed Jones family in Stephenville, Texas. In her capacity as the family’s maid, Bertha kept the home clean, changed sheets, washed dishes, washed laundry, picked up groceries and a myriad of other housekeeping chores. Eddie Jones, son of Ed Jones, loved to drive fast. No matter where he was going, even when he had no particular place to go, Eddie drove too fast. His family told him to slow down on numerous occasions. Bertha may have even cautioned him a time or two. Eddie paid little attention to their warnings and had several minor accidents which only resulted in scrapes and bruises. Eddie’s driving had never physically injured anyone but himself.

That all changed on Aug. 26, 1960. Eddie was driving his vehicle too fast as usual and had an accident. Rather than striking another vehicle, Eddie ran his vehicle into a person. His victim was none other than his family’s maid, Bertha Wolfe. As a result of the accident, Bertha suffered a broken hip along with other “extensive injuries and mental anguish.” By January 1961, whether by her decision or theirs, Bertha was no longer employed by the Jones family.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.