Jenny was a bookworm who craved an education. Jenny’s father sent her and her sister, Cassandra, to school in Oxford, England, but both girls returned home after being diagnosed with typhus. Several times throughout her sickness, Jenny was on the cusp of death. Following their slow recovery, Jenny and Cassandra attended a boarding school for only a few months, after which the fees became too expensive for Jenny’s father to continue to afford. Thus ended Jenny’s formal education, but not her self-education.

Jenny had access to a large variety of books in her father’s personal library. Jenny also began reading books from the extensive personal library of a family friend. Jenny and her other siblings staged plays for family and friends based on the books Jenny had read. Her ever-supportive father provided Jenny and her sister with expensive paper and other materials for writing and drawing. By the time she was 12, Jenny was writing poems, short stories and plays to amuse her family and friends. In seven years, Jenny had produced 29 works made up of more than 90,000 words she kept in three bound notebooks called “Volume the First,” “Volume the Second,” and “Volume the Third.” Contained in those pages was a satirical novel Jenny titled “Love and Freindship.” Whether 12-year-old Jenny intentionally misspelled friendship remains a mystery.

