For months, Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, had been on the cusp of death. Several times his skillful doctor had “snatched [him] from the very jaws of death by the timely and skillful application of medicinal remedies.” But on that Sunday evening, the doctor’s skill was exhausted. “The suffering old hero” knew his time had come. “Death had no terrors for him,” one newspaper reported. “He met [death] with composure, and with a full confidence that he was prepared for a better world.

“His dying hour was cheered with the bright assurance within him that in a few short moments he would be united in Heaven with his beloved wife, [Rachel], who had gone before him.”

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

