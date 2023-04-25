Robert LeRoy Parker was a “medium short, stocky build, with blue eyes and an infectious smile. His sense of humor was highly developed; he made friends easily, was highly dependable when he chose, and was loyal to his friends.” He could “outrope, outride, and outshoot any man on the range. He drank sparingly and never allowed women to interfere with his business.” His business, at this time, was working cattle.

Sometime in the 1870s, the exact date has been lost to history, Robert stole a saddle and several horses near Circleville, Utah. Two deputies tracked Robert for miles through the desert and got a lucky break.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

