It was the 1969 Toronto Pop Festival and Malcolm “Mac” John Rebennack Jr.’s band was scheduled to perform. Mac looked like something from a strange other world. He had strands of beads and other trinkets interwoven into his hair and “powders coming out of his ears.” Strips of colorful rags hung from his clothing. He used a walking stick which looked like its intended use was for casting spells rather than walking. The 18-year-old musician was in perfect health and did not require any type of apparatus for walking. The stick was just part of who Mac was. When Mac walked in a room, everyone instinctually turned their gaze his way.

The concert was held at an outdoor venue, and it had been raining periodically throughout the day. Mac and his band were onstage playing their unique mixture of jazz, blues, rock and roll, and funk which the media nicknamed “voodoo rock,” when the rain began to pour. As if it were a part of the show, Mac raised the unique walking stick toward the sky and held it there for a few moments. His eyes focused on the dark clouds. Some say he mumbled a few words. Suddenly, as if under Mac’s spell, the rain stopped completely.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

