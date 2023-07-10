For centuries, Paris has been the mecca for clothing designers. Jacques Heim was a French costume designer for theater and film. In the 1920s, he began working in his parents’ fur company. Although fur clothing is frowned upon today, it was popular during Jacques’s lifetime.

In 1923, he took over the family business and expanded its product line to include dresses, non-fur coats, and other articles of clothing. In 1932, Jacques created a new piece of clothing altogether and needed a catchy name for it. At the time of his creation, scientists were making discoveries which they said would usher in a new era of human existence. They claimed that one day soon, nuclear energy would transform the world into a utopian society. They called it the “Atomic Age.” Jacques liked the idea of the atomic age, and he named his creation the Atome. For years, Jacques tried to get people interested in the Atome. He even hired skywriters, pilots who flew small aircraft which released special smoke during flight to create writing that was readable from the ground, to tell people about his product. Despite his best efforts, few people wore the Atome, and it was ultimately deemed a commercial failure.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

