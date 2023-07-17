At 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 1992, a Gulfstream II jet piloted by John Joseph and co-piloted by John Messina, took off from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, en route to Rockland, Maine. If everything went as expected, the flight would take two-and-a-half hours. They planned to land in Maine at 11 p.m. This $5 million twin-engine business jet was rated to carry a maximum of 19 passengers in addition to the pilot and co-pilot. On this flight, only about a half dozen passengers were onboard, including Joseph’s wife of just 14 months and their 7-month-old son. The pilot and co-pilot had thousands of flight hours between them. Joseph had been flying since 1978 and held several different jet and non-jet pilot’s licenses.

As you probably guessed, everything did not go as expected. At about 10:15 p.m., with only 45 minutes left to in the trip, a bearing in the jet’s left electrical generator failed. In case of a generator failure, the jet’s electrical system would automatically draw power from the other engine’s electrical generator. When this jet’s computer system switched to the right generator, a power surge in the electrical system tripped a circuit breaker. The second generator shut down. Without power from the generators, the jet relied on two small nickel cadmium batteries to power the jet’s radios, navigational gear, and other operational systems. When fully charged, these two batteries could only power the jet for about five minutes.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

