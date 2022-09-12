Carmel-by-the-Sea was, and remains, a picturesque oceanside one-square-mile town 120 miles south of San Francisco. At the time of the 1986 mayoral election, the town consisted of 4,825 residents. Carmel had “rigid preservation and development rules,” which frustrated many of the residents, including Junior. For example, the town council refused to grant a permit for an ice cream shop because of their concerns over water usage, parking issues and litter problems that were certain to come along with the new business. The town had strict rules concerning signs, awnings, paint colors and fences around homes.

Junior, then 55 years old, had lived in Carmel for two decades, was a divorced father of two teenagers and owned a restaurant in town. “I had the experience a lot of people had in this community of going before the city council, and I watched a mighty closed-minded group of people who were not particularly courteous or friendly to the community,” he said during an interview. “I felt if they could do it to me, there certainly must be other people out there that had even more of their life invested in what they were discussing. There’s no reason to make jokes about it or be treated rudely.” He argued that Carmel officials could enforce building codes “in a friendly manner” rather than with “threats and intimidation.”

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

