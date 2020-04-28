Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Cloudy early with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Occasional thunderstorms - possibly severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.