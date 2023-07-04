Milton Teagle was born and raised in the French Quarter of New Orleans. Milton was an overweight child. As a toddler, people stared just a little too long at Milton, but he paid them no attention. When he started school, he was subjected to cruel, merciless teasing by some of his classmates. Milton acted as if their teasing had no effect on him, but inside, Milton was crumbling. The only comfort he found was from eating the wonderful foods of his hometown. It was a vicious, seemingly unending cycle in which the teasing led to eating and the eating led to more teasing.

To help his struggling family – his father worked in a thrift store and his mother sold cosmetics – 8-year-old Milton began selling sweet treats at Leah’s Pralines, a candy shop located in the heart of the French Quarter and just four blocks from his home. Working in a candy shop did not help with his weight problem.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.