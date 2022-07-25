A New York television show was due to begin broadcasting in two weeks. In the 1950s, television was broadcast live before a studio audience. There was no editing. The production had one serious problem; they were having trouble casting an actress to play the lead character’s wife. They had considered numerous actresses but could not find one who fit the role. The lead character had the final say in who played his wife. Actresses were either too tall, too short, too big, too small, too loud or too quiet.

Audrey Cotter was performing in the Broadway production of Top Banana and had appeared on several television shows including The Amazing Mr. Malone (1951), The Bob & Ray Show (1951-1952), and Lux Video Theatre (1952). She agreed to help the production find the right actress. She suggested just about every actress she knew, but the leading man always had a reason why none of them would fit the part. Finally, Ms. Cotter said she knew the perfect actress for the part, herself.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

