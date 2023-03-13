In 1962, the U.S. Army created the Army Materiel Command, commonly referred to as AMC. This Army entity has been developing and delivering “material readiness solutions to ensure globally dominant land force capabilities.” In layman’s terms, the AMC is the primary provider of materials to the Army. It operates ammunition plants, arsenals, depots and other facilities on land and afloat. The AMC sells Army equipment and services to allies of the United States. It also negotiates and implements agreements between the United States and foreign nations for the joint production of weapons. The AMC created a motto to simplify their purpose even further: “If a Soldier shoots it, drives it, flies it, wears it, communicates with it or eats it – AMC provides it.”

In January 1973, after 11 years in operation, the AMC was getting a new and more modern national headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama. To boost morale, the AMC held a contest to name the new headquarters. People came up with all sorts of names for the new headquarters. When the deadline for suggestions was reached, the AMC had received more than 500 entries. The official contest committee to name the new building carefully studied each one. Some of the suggestions were comical. Some were too colorful or risqué to list here. Some were just downright strange.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

