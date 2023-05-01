The 24 Hours of Le Mans is an endurance car race held each June in the town of Le Mans, France. The purpose of the race is for car manufacturers to focus on manufacturing sporty cars which are also reliable. The winner in this race is not the driver who crosses the finish line first, but the driver who covers the most distance in the 24-hour period.

Although 54-year-old Leonard had raced cars since he was a teenager, he was new to professional race car driving. He was considered a rookie. Leonard wanted to prove that he was a serious driver, and Le Mans was the perfect opportunity.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

