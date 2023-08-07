Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to cloudy skies late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.