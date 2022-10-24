On Friday night, Oct. 14, 1955, Lubbock, Texas, would have been the place to be. Rock ‘n’ roll was in its infancy, and Bill Haley and the Comets were there at the very beginning. Bill Haley and his band were a hot commodity in the music industry after they released a song which went straight to the No. 1 position and would forever link them with the early days of rock ‘n’ roll, “Rock Around the Clock.” Their next single rose in the charts and became forever linked to the era as well, “Shake, Rattle and Roll.” Several hits were yet to come.

When Bill Haley’s management began preparing for the Lubbock, Texas, show, they decided to search for a local band to open the show because it was cost effective. They, Bill Haley’s team, would not have to pay for travel expenses, hotel or meals, and they could hire a local band for a single night at a much lower price than if they hired someone with a hit record. Somehow, Bill Haley’s team learned about a trio composed of 19-year-old Charles Hardin, 18-year-old Bob Montgomery and 16-year-old Larry Welborn. The trio had not settled on a name so posters for the show just listed their names. The trio normally performed country music on local radio and at school dances but wanted to branch out into rock ‘n’ roll.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

