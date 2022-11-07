At about 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, Dec. 18, 1921, Harry, who was the secretary to the Tulsa, Oklahoma, police commissioner and purchasing agent for the police and fire departments, drove his car to the home of Ike Wilkerson, a police detective who lived just a few blocks away. The pair planned to spend the evening shooting rabbits along the road to Jenks, a town just south of Tulsa. As they rode along the highway, Ike held a .44 caliber shotgun on his lap just in case they jumped up a rabbit.

Up in the distance, Harry and Ike saw a large Buick touring car parked on the side of the road. Harry slowed his car as they approached. They, being policemen, peered at the car to see if there was any hint that the occupants needed assistance. Suddenly, three men jumped out of the touring car with guns drawn. Harry raised his hands to show that he was unarmed. Ike raised his shotgun. Ike quickly squeezed the trigger and heard a sound that would send chills down the spine of even the most hardened of men. Click! His shotgun misfired. Had the shotgun fired, Ike would have “blown the top of his head off.” Ike reached for his automatic pistol.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

