For hundreds of years, people have earned money selling cure-alls which they claimed could “cure what ails ya” such as cancer or baldness, or by claiming they could cure people and charging a fee for their “special abilities.” Most were con artists who sold useless concoctions, sometimes dangerous concoctions, then would disappear as quickly as they could, never to been seen again. They almost never stayed in one place, except for Ralph Pearson.

In the 1940s and 50s, Ralph Pearson and his wife owned a reputable drugstore in Miami, Florida. Their store sold items that would normally have been found in drugstores of the era including gum, cigarettes, medicines, some grocery and household items, books, toys, etc. They had a soda fountain and a television set on display. During the mornings and afternoons, it was business as usual in Ralph’s store. People came in, did their shopping, and left as they would from any store. However, window shoppers who passed by the store during the evenings in 1951 would have been taken aback at what they saw. It was never the same, and it became a spectacle of sorts. People in the area began to talk about the strange happenings in the store.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

