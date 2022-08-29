Red was small for his age, smaller than the other kids in his neighborhood of Yorkville, New York. In the first decade of the 20th century, all young boys were expected, with few exceptions, as sort of a rite of passage, to join the neighborhood gang. To be exempted and respected, a boy would have to be ill with tuberculosis, which earned him the nickname Lungsy or Coughy, crippled, nicknamed Gimpy, or small, Short Sht, which Red certainly was. “I wanted no part of running the gang,” explained Red during elderly years, “and size was prerequisite of power. The biggest kid usually took control simply because he was the biggest. He could have been stupid, as some of the leaders were. But because he was big, he was boss. That was fine with me. I never ran with the gang anyway.” Red’s two brothers were on the smaller side as well. For this reason, their mother began teaching them to box.

In the evenings after school, Red’s mother cleared the small living room in their meager home and used it as a boxing ring. Two brothers boxed while the third one rested, all the while Red’s mother instructed them on foot movements, types of punches and blocks. Red’s mother had learned about boxing from Red’s father, an amateur boxer turned bartender, who was usually away from home in a drunken stupor. When the bouts got too heated, as they often did, Red’s mother separated the boys and explained that to lose their tempers meant losing the fight. The boys and Red’s mother quickly noticed that Red had a knack for boxing. He was light on his feet, could get in, jab a punch, and get out before his opponent could react.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

