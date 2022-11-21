The morning of Sept. 16, 1976, was chilly in Yerevan, Armenia. The streets were busy with commuters heading to work and other various destinations. The city used trolleybuses powered by electric lines above the highway to transport the masses of people to their destinations. Windows wrapped around the entirety of the upper half of the trolleybuses to allow for better visibility. As it was a chilly morning, all the windows were closed to keep the cold air out. One such trolleybus was loaded with 91 people and its driver. As the trolleybus neared Yerevan Lake, something happened. Some people claimed the passengers and the driver got into a physical altercation, while others argued that the driver had a medical emergency, probably a heart attack. Regardless of the cause, the trolleybus veered off the roadway. The arms connecting the trolleybus to the electric wires snapped. Although the trolleybus had lost its power source, it rolled on its wheels down an embankment and straight into the frigid waters of Yerevan Lake. One witness said the sound was “so loud, as if a bomb went off.” Within seconds, the trolleybus was completely submerged.

Sometimes it seems like the right people are in the right place at the right time. Twenty-three-year-old Shavarash Karapetyan and his brother Kamo were nearby, heard the crash, and rushed to the water’s edge. Both Shavarash and Kamo were fin-swimming champions, a sport in which the swimmers wear fins to increase their speed in the water. At the time, Shavarash had won 37 gold medals and held nine world records for fin-swimming. He had earned nicknames such as “Goldfish” and “Amphibian.” On this day, however, neither Shavarash nor Kamo had their fins. Without hesitation, Shavarash sprang into action. As they ran, Shavarash told Kamo to help him from the shore.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.