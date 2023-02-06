It was 1945, the last year of World War II. The USS LSM-51, a medium-sized amphibious landing ship of the Navy’s LSM class, was stationed at San Pedro Bay, Leyte. This 203.5-foot ship was built to haul a maximum of five medium tanks, three heavy tanks, six amphibious landing craft which used tank tracks rather than wheels, or 9 amphibious wheeled landing crafts called DUKWS. Most of us recognize DUKWS because of their use as tourist attractions in places like Branson, Missouri, and Hot Springs, Arkansas. LSM-51 had a compliment of four officers and 54 enlisted men.

Captain Potts ran a tight ship. One of Captain Potts’s favorite punishments on the ship was scraping and repainting. Captain Potts and his officers meted out this punishment often and for the smallest infraction, because it kept the ship’s paint fresh. You know the term, “ship shape.” Every day someone was busy scraping and repainting some part of the ship.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.