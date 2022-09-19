This past week or so, we have all been overwhelmed by information on the royal family due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. This brought up the memory of the mostly forgotten Emperor Norton I, whose full name was Joshua Abraham Norton I.

The emperor’s reign began in September 1859 and lasted just over two decades. Emperor Norton issued his own currency and proclamations and collected taxes from his subjects. “The emperor would have been a noteworthy figure anywhere,” one newspaper reported. He was described as being “modestly pretentious,” “sensible and intelligent upon most subjects, and a gentleman always.” He was a large-sized man, “whom the cares of government had rendered round-shouldered. On the top of a royal head of hair… he wore an old-style high hat from which waved a plume, stolen against its will from some stray white rooster. His eyebrows were heavy, and overhung small, piercing eyes. The emperor was always dressed in a dark blue uniform, closely buttoned to the three upper buttons, which were left loose to show the rich linen he wore. A broad piping of red ran down the seam of his trousers.” When the emperor needed a new tailored uniform, he personally collected the amount required from his willing subjects. Even his personal tailor paid a share.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

