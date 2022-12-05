In 922, Duke Borivoy, leader of Bohemia, died in battle. Duke Borivoy had twin sons, the eldest of which inherited his title of duke. The young duke was just 15 years old. He and his younger twin brother had largely been raised by their grandmother, Ludmilla, a devoted Christian who taught them the meaning of hope, faith and charity. The duke took Ludmilla’s teachings to heart.

Shortly after becoming duke, his younger brother, Boleslaus, who had been born only a few minutes after the duke, along with their mother, Drahomira, staged a Pagan revolt against the Christian duke. They and their followers assassinated the duke’s beloved grandmother, Ludmilla, as she prayed. Remember that Ludmilla was Boleslaus’s grandmother as well and was Drahomira’s mother-in-law. Boleslaus earned the nickname Boleslaus the Cruel. After killing Ludmilla, they planned to overthrow the duke. The revolt had hardly begun when the young duke took charge and put down the rebellion. His countrymen assumed that the leaders of the revolt, Boleslaus and Drahomira, would be executed. To everyone’s surprise, the duke treated them with mercy and kindness, and rather than executing them, the duke expelled his mother and brother from Bohemia.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

