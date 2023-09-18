Have you ever heard of an Electric Flowerpot? Akiba Horowitz was born in Minsk, Russia, in 1856. At the young age of 15, Akiba moved to Berlin, Germany, where he studied liquor distillation. In 1891, Akiba immigrated to the United States. Upon entering the country, Akiba changed his name to something more American. He called himself Conrad Hubert. Conrad, now 35 years old, needed to find work immediately. In New York, Conrad operated a cigar store, a boarding house, a restaurant and a jewelry store. Conrad was not satisfied until he began operating a novelty shop.

All things dealing with electrical power following the invention of the light bulb were in fashion. Conrad was a tinkerer. During his lifetime, Conrad’s patented inventions included “the first automatic electric self-starter for automobiles, … the first exact amount check protector, the autoped,” and an electric gas lighter.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.