Nathaniel Gilman was born in New Hampshire before the United States declared independence from Great Britain. His birth year remains a mystery. As a young man, he became interested in shipbuilding. The New York Times reported that young Nathaniel “manifested a singular ability to accumulate money.” By the time the War of 1812 began, Nathaniel had acquired several ships. Through privateering and trading, Nathaniel made a small fortune. Nathaniel was a shrewd businessman. In the 1820s, he established a hide and leather business. The Times described him as being “a queer individual, a daring speculator, a taciturn, secretive trader.” Images of the Charles Dickens character Ebenezer Scrooge come to mind. Within a few years, Nathaniel had turned his small fortune into a large fortune. Nathaniel died in 1859. Upon his death, his heirs began a bitter battle over his large estate worth millions of dollars which lasted 30 years.

Shortly after Nathaniel’s death, one of his sons, George Gilman, founded a tea and coffee business he named the Great American Tea Company. George quickly expanded the business with the promise of low prices for quality products. In addition to having multiple stores, George began a mail order business and operated wagon routes to deliver tea and coffee to his customers. In 1869, workers completed the transcontinental railroad. People throughout the country, including George, were fascinated by the linking of the west coast and east coast and all points in between with the new form of safe, reliable and speedy transportation. George recognized this as a good marketing opportunity and changed the name of the company from the Great American Tea Company to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

