Ronald Hughes was a novice California attorney whose first trial was approaching quickly. He was defending a woman named Leslie Van Houten in a multiple murder trial. Three other defendants had their own attorneys. Ronald needed a good suit for the trial.

In May of 1970, Hollywood movie studio MGM decided to auction off movie props, many from the golden age of Hollywood, which they figured they would not need for future films. The props had been kept in climate-controlled storage for decades. Ronald watched as noteworthy items brought high prices, and probably questioned whether he would be able to afford anything at all. Finally, the lone item he had been waiting for was on the auction block. It was a man’s suit worn by Spencer Tracy in the 1960 film Inherit the Wind. The auctioneer opened the bids on the suit and the room fell silent. As the auctioneer peered around the room, only one person in the audience seemed interested. Ronald bid $5 on the suit and won it. Ronald was uninterested that the suit was worn in a film, he was interested because the suit was cheap and in his size.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

