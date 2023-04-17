Meeley and Pidge were an adventurous pair of young sisters. Pidge looked up to her older sister, Meeley. All throughout their childhood in Atchison, Kansas, Meeley led Pidge on wonderful adventures in their neighborhood. Meeley was certainly the leader, but Pidge was an eager participant in all sorts of shenanigans.

One boring day in 1904, 7-year-old Meeley and 5-year-old Pidge designed a ramp after a roller coaster they had seen on a trip to St. Louis, Missouri. The girls convinced their uncle to help them build the ramp. Once built, Meeley leaned the ramp against the family’s tool shed. Meeley had an old wooden box that, with help, she had added wheels to create a roller-coaster type car. Meeley and Pidge climbed to the top of the tool shed. Being the older sister, Meeley decided that it was her responsibility to test their version of a roller coaster alone.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.