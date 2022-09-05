It was New Year’s Day 1958. The place was one where you would least expect a celebration, the oldest prison in California, San Quentin. For the previous 42 years, the Musicians Union in San Francisco had provided entertainment for the prisoners on New Year’s Day. This was the 43rd annual New Year’s Day show.

Prior to the show, the prisoners began a letter writing campaign to the performer they wanted to see most. They had heard that the artist would be in the area at the time. They considered this artist one of their own based on the lyrics of a hit song he had recorded in 1955 and requested that he perform the song at the New Year’s Day event. The song was Folsom Prison Blues. Their letters were addressed to Johnny Cash.

