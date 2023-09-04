Elijah was born in Ontario, Canada, in 1844. Three years later, Elijah’s family moved to the United States. In 1859, Elijah’s father, George, sent 15-year-old Elijah to Scotland to attend the University of Edinburgh where he became a certified mechanical engineer. When Elijah returned to the United States, he was unable to find work as an engineer. He eventually settled for a job as an oiler and fireman for the Michigan Central Railroad, a job that was far below his level of education. An oiler’s job was to keep the railroad’s locomotives and rolling stock lubricated. Steam engines of the era required oilers to manually lubricate all the moving parts of an engine including ball bearings and cylinders. Locomotives had to make frequent stops so oilers could lubricate the parts.

Elijah knew there was a better way. He just needed to find it. In his free time, Elijah performed more highly skilled work at the machine shop at his home. Through his efforts to allow trains to run for longer periods without maintenance which made them more efficient, Elijah made improvements to existing equipment and invented new pieces of equipment.

