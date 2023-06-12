Willie Johnson was born on Jan. 25, 1897. His poor sharecropper parents struggled to survive off of what they grew in the poor earth in Pendleton, Texas. At some point, Willie and his family moved to a farm with far better soil near Marlin, Texas. When Willie was 5 years old, his father got Willie a homemade cigar box guitar. Willie quickly learned to play the cheap instrument. According to Willie’s widow, when Willie was 7 years old, his father and stepmother got into a physical altercation allegedly over Willie’s stepmother’s infidelities. During the brawl, Willie’s stepmother was holding a caustic solution of lye water. As Willie’s father and stepmother fought, the caustic solution splashed into Willie’s eyes and completely blinded him. From that moment on, he was known as Blind Willie Johnson.

Blind Willie’s lack of sight made working in the fields nearly impossible. Blind Willie sang and played his guitar while his family worked in the fields. In a way, Blind Willie helped more with his voice and guitar than he would have if he had not been blinded. His songs kept up morale in the fields and set the pace for planting and harvesting crops. In his twenties, Blind Willie began playing a Stella brand guitar and singing religious songs on the street corners of Marlin, Texas. He tied a tin cup to the neck of his guitar. Upon hearing the unmistakable clink of a coin or coins dropping into his tin cup, Blind Willie gave an appreciative nod and a smile.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

