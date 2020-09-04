First of all, I want to give glory to God the Father, Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior, and to the Holy Spirit our Comforter and Helper. I want to tell you a story about a man named John Doe. John was a young man, always partying, drinking, smoking, and chasing women and sleeping with them every chance he got. Mr. John Doe was full of energy, always playing around and joking with other people. He went to Church every now and then, but there were times that he didn’t go to Church at all. He soon just stopped going all together. By the way, he used to pick up his Bible every once and awhile and read a verse or two every now and then. But the Word of God didn’t mean anything to him. He continued living a sinful life. He lived as though he was going to live forever and ever. He didn’t know that one day he was going to die and stand before Jesus to be judged. He didn’t realize that he had a choice to spend eternity in heaven or hell. Yes, brothers and sisters, it’s your call! You can live for Jesus and spend eternity in heaven or you can live in sin and live in hell with satan himself. One day, John Doe got so drunk and passed out and fell asleep. While he was sleeping he dreamed 1 Corinthians 6:9-11, which in the King James version reads: “Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God. And such were some of you: but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God.”
And that is what some of you were. But you were washed you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God.” Amen... And in the dream he dreamed, he found himself standing before a throne to be judged by Jesus. Then he woke up out of that dream, sweat was running down his face like someone poured water on it. He ran and got his Bible and opened it up to 1 Corinthians 6:9-11! And he read it with trembling in his voice. He realized he was doing several things that were going to stop him from going to Heaven, (in other words, inherit God’s kingdom). And after he read 1 Corinthians 6:9-11, he started crying. Then he came to himself, he dropped to his knees and asked God to forgive him. He repented of his sins and he made up in his mind that very minute that he was going to serve God because he didn’t want to spend eternity in that place called hell. Yes, he made up in his mind Heaven is the place for him! Brothers and sisters, you can live in your sins so long that the devil will make you think there is nothing wrong with the way you are living. He will tell you, you are just having fun and there is nothing wrong with it so go on and have a little fun! But all the time he is lying and deceiving you. He wants you to spend eternity in hell with him! Brothers and sisters, there is still time for you to repent and turn from your wicked ways. Be like John Doe and make up your mind to live for Jesus. Repent and ask God to forgive you. Make Him the Lord of your life. Because one day, you will stand before Jesus our Lord and Savior. Amen ... SO IT IS, IT IS SO ...
Contact Marcus at mchandler2011@hotmail.com or 501-908-9507.
