Congress this week voted to increase the debt ceiling, which doesn’t mean what it sounds like it means.
The nearly party-line vote Tuesday came as time was running out, as it often does with this issue. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress in November that she was running out of the U.S. government’s credit cards to shuffle.
Democrats who control slim majorities in both the House and Senate voted to increase the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion. The vote should – emphasize “should” – keep the issue off the table in Washington until 2023, which happens to be after an election year.
Republicans let them raise the debt ceiling while planning to make a political issue out of it in those elections. The vote came as Democrats also are trying to pass President Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better program. All six members of Arkansas’ all-Republican congressional delegation voted against raising the ceiling.
At first glance, a debt ceiling sounds like a good idea. Most of us know that the $29 trillion national debt – equal to roughly $87,000 for every American man, woman and child – is a bad thing. In fact, we know from our own real-world experiences that it’s laying a pathway to ruin.
Given that reality, it would make sense to have something that would force the government to stop increasing its debt. A debt ceiling, in other words.
The problem with the debt ceiling is that it doesn’t contain any mechanisms for what would happen if we bumped our heads against it. Uncle Sam simply would stop paying some of its bills, but only temporarily until the ceiling was inevitably raised. Federal workers would be sent home, but the programs, and the American people’s expectations of them, would continue, and the workers would later get their money, anyway. Senior citizens would still go to the hospital, but hospitals might have to wait to be reimbursed by Medicare. Aircraft carriers would still be floating across the global seas, but their vendors might be paid later. National parks would be closed, but not permanently, and their maintenance needs would be deferred.
It would be like a married couple with bills spread across the kitchen table but not enough money to pay them. Exasperated, one says to the other, “We’re done. No more debt,” but they don’t have a plan for reducing their spending or increasing their income. Instead, they simply file some of those bills, or round-file them.
For both the U.S. government and for that married couple, the ultimate destination is the same: Both eventually must pay their bills, or default on them.
Defaulting is not a good solution for either. It would make it harder for both to borrow money. Interest rates would rise, which in the government’s case would accelerate the national debt’s growth. If the government’s interest rates increased, so would the rates you and I pay. The government’s actions could lead to worldwide unease or even panic.
The U.S. government last paid off all its debts in 1835 under President Andrew Jackson, but by the beginning of 1837 it was on a path of mostly ever-increasing debts that continue to this day. The debt has ballooned in the 21st century because of expanding government, an aging population, high health care costs, long wars, a pandemic, and tax cuts unaccompanied by spending cuts. On Sept. 30, 2000, it had reached $5.7 trillion after more than 200 years. It’s grown by $24 trillion in the last 20. Both parties share in the responsibility for this happening.
Clearly, we cannot rely on politicians to start behaving responsibly. Nor can we rely on the debt ceiling, created by Congress in 1939 in its present form. It’s just become another pawn in the never-ending political game played by Republicans and Democrats.
What’s needed are mechanisms like Arkansas’ Revenue Stabilization Act, which creates a framework and a somewhat automatic process for ensuring the state only spends what it can afford. At the national level, one solution is a constitutional amendment requiring a balanced budget. That would create its own problems, but so does $29 trillion in debt.
In the meantime, Congress should probably get rid of the debt ceiling, and voters should definitely ignore attempts to politicize it.
