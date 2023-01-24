The American Red Cross needs your help in 2023 and is asking individuals in Missouri and Arkansas to consider making a New Year’s resolution to become a volunteer in the local community by helping support the Red Cross mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering.
Locally, 2,600 people volunteer with the Red Cross. These local volunteers are part of the almost 300,000 people across the country whose support enables the Red Cross to respond to an average of more than 60,000 disasters every year and deliver more than 6.4 million blood products to hospital patients in need. Volunteers also help train more than 4.6 million people in Red Cross lifesaving skills; help provide nearly 550,000 services to military members, veterans and their families; and to reconnect almost 9,000 families separated by war or disaster around the world.
“Our Red Cross volunteers step up to help our neighbors here in the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas each and every day,” Lori Arnold, executive director, American Red Cross serving Greater Arkansas, said. “In the last year, volunteers responded to 3,275 homes fires and through those responses, we helped more than 4,200 families. Just imagine the impact you could make in 2023 by joining us as a volunteer.”
Additional support volunteers provided in the past year at American Red of Missouri and Arkansas:
Served more than 2,700 people through the Home Fire Campaign.
Installed more than 6,700 smoke alarms making 2,700 homes safer.
Reached more than 6,100 youth through preparedness education programs.
Presented more than 2,600 community preparedness and education programs.
Provided more than 6,500 military families and veterans through Service to the Armed Forces program which includes emergency communication and critical care support.
Trained more than 96,000 people in CPR, First Aid, AED, aquatics and caregiving classes.
Collected more than 202,500 blood donations at more than 9,400 blood drives.
Volunteering is good for you and our community. The top five benefits of resolving to volunteer in 2023 include:
Meeting new people. Our volunteers are amazing individuals with diverse backgrounds that are inspired to give back, just like you.
Learning new skills. Red Cross volunteer positions include free training and provide an opportunity to experience new adventures.
Being part of something larger. Become a vital part of the Red Cross and our mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering.
Making a difference in someone’s life. Whether you are helping a family that just had a home fire or supporting the collection of lifesaving blood, your impact is real.
Staying active. Many volunteer roles require physical activity which is great for your overall health.
Here are just a few of the positions we need help filling:
Transportation Specialists help deliver blood from our facilities to local hospitals by choosing regular routes, stand-by emergency deliveries or both.
Disaster Action Team Members sign up for on-call shifts as part of a team to help provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, ensuring that your neighbors have access to resources for necessities such food, shelter and clothing.
Service to the Armed Forces Clinic Volunteer help enhance the morale of patients by providing direct and indirect assistance to patient care activities in military treatment clinics.
