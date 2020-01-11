Rest in Peace, Officer McGary

Thursday sneaked up on me a little bit.
When I realized that it was Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, it put me into a reflective mode.
It goes beyond those hurting over the death of Izard County Sheriff Earnie Blackley who was laid to rest after valiantly fighting cancer.
What had me in deep reflection was a story I was honored to do six years ago when I was a features writer for another publication.
It is the life and tragic death of a fallen Conway officer, who was a Searcy native, that was killed while directing traffic at the scene of an automobile accident.
It was one of my first non-sports features nearly six years ago, and it was something I won’t soon forget.
Will McGary was struck down on Feb. 1, 2013, by an impaired driver.
I interviewed his family for a story that caught attention 13 months after his death.
By all accounts, Will McGary was the kind of guy that was everyone’s friend, a guy that any father would want his daughter to marry.
Will McGary carried that heart of gold until his death, and then donated it.
As McGary was breathing his final breaths at Baptist hospital in Little Rock, a man was in desparate need of a new heart in the upper floors above him in the same hospital. Only at 10 percent capacity, Charles Connor needed a heart and miraculously, Will McGary was a match.
Two days after the young police officer gave his life, he gave life to a man that still lives today.
I remember that just before McGary’s story published in March 2014, Will’s family went to meet Connor, and with mom Tanya being a nurse at Unity Health, she said she would bring along a stethoscope, just so she could hear the heart of her son beat again.
I remember sitting around the McGary’s dining room table with Mom, Dad and Sister. By the time the room was finished flooding with stories and memories, all of our eyes were flooding with tears. I remember when Tanya said she told her son to hang on that they would save him, but in truth, he saved three others with his heart and his kidneys that went to two young women.
Our law enforcement officers go to work every day knowing that they may not come home that night. They feel the angst of the public, and sometimes the hate. There are bad apples wearing the uniform, but not every officer deserves the instant scorn that magnets that uniform.
Young Will McGary was indeed selfless in his life, but even more so in death.
Because of that, not only does some of his physical body carry on, but his spirit still thrives.
Rest in peace Officer McGary. You will never be forgotten.
