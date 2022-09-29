”Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”
– Matthew 11:28-30.
Last week, if you will recall we touched on the beatitudes that Jesus gives us in an earlier part of our Matthew gospel. This week, I want to follow it up with a directive for you that I ever so believe will provide you restfulness. Our quote above, is well as you know, not a quote but rather a part of scripture provided to us by Jesus. It is ever so telling and impactful for you in your life, for you see it is your personal invitation to trust Jesus, not simply believe historical facts about him, but truly trust him. When Jesus spoke these words the immediate context referred to the oppression the people were feeling by being burdened with religious legalism that was being imposed by the pharisees and scribes.
Notice the words Jesus uses to comfort us in our lives. Jesus provides, “rest for our souls,” this is eternal rest for all who seek forgiveness and freedom from legalism and the burdens it places on you.
Grace is the wonderful gift we get when we put our lives in God’s hands and live according to the direction he has for us in our lives. It is yielding to His will for our lives instead of our own will. When we live a life yielded to God, there is truly more freedom than you can even imagine. How could there not be, the creator knows what is best for us and loves us so much that he allowed His son to die for us. What a message to share with others in our live, and the joy that can come from sharing the gospel.
This week I read this quote in a book and want to share it with you.
What it we were to immerse ourselves more deeply into Jesus teaching and life. How would we live if we instinctively, almost unconsciously, knew Jesus mind and heart regarding things that confronted us? When you received criticism, you would never be crushed, because Jesus love and acceptance of you is so deeply in your heart. When you have criticism to give, you would be gentle and patient, because your whole inner world would be saturated by a sense of Jesus loving patience and gentleness with you. In a sense you look at yourself through his eyes, you look at the world through his eyes. It becomes the cast of your whole mind.
Friends, I believe this is absolutely a game changer for you in your life. When you have this perspective, you will find restfulness comes to you easier and easier, because you are trusting in Him to provide you the way in your life. You may recall, one prior article I stated, when God is in control, nothing is out of control. How about we begin today to “yield” and “follow” God, and allow him to be in control in our life, and see just indeed how much “rest for your souls” you get in your life today and every day.
Until next week, Joe.
