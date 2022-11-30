The early 1800s brought rapid changes across the frontier. Farms, communities, schools, and churches were established. Some thrived while others faltered. One of the leaders in these efforts was Rev. Cephas Washburn, a New England transplant who founded one of the first schools and the first Presbyterian mission in the Arkansas Territory.

Cephas Washburn was born in Vermont in 1793. He spent most of his early life working on his father’s farm. A serious injury at a young age limited his abilities on the farm, so he turned his energies to education.

