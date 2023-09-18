This week, the House convened for an Extraordinary Session to address tax cuts, vaccine mandates for state agencies, amendments to the Freedom of Information Act and technical corrections to previously passed legislation.

SB8 reduces the top personal income tax rate from 4.7 percent to 4.4 percent. The bill also reduces the corporate income tax rate from 5.1 percent to 4.8 percent. In addition, it provides a one-time non-refundable income tax credit of $150 to taxpayers making less than $89,600 a year. Married couples filing jointly with an income of less than $179,200 a year will receive a $300 non-refundable tax credit. The credit will be retroactive to January 1, 2023.

