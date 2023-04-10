In the final week of the 2023 Regular Session, the House passed a criminal justice reform bill, a tax cut, and a budget that increases spending in education and public safety.

The House passed SB549. This bill will reduce the state’s top income tax rate from 4.9 percent to 4.7 percent. It also reduces the corporate income tax rate from 5.3 percent to 5.1 percent. The reductions will be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.

